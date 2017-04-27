Neglected neighbours

Momin Saad

Lahore

Defence considered one of the affluent areas of Lahore where most of the upper class resides with well maintained bungalows well carpeted roads for their vehicles and proper sanitation facilities for sewage disposal and clean drinking water is next to a densely populated urban-village named Charrar Pind or should be called ‘poor inner city’ of Defence consists of 150 acre of area and home to around 2000 families here still sanitation facilities are not provided. Residents of Charrar Pind are mostly employed as blue-collar workers in different areas of Lahore, thus it can rightly be termed as a blue-collar neighbourhood.

The residents of Charrar have to travel to Defence to get clean drinking water as they claim that filters used in filtration plant which is situated in Charrar is of sub-standard quality. They claimed that while filling their utensils with water they found algae particles on it and stated that they cannot use this water for drinking or cooking purpose. This area is not only deprived of clean drinking water if you visit this place you’ll find open manholes and open sewage system next to schools and exposing young ones to be in a life threatening situation. Overtime Pakistan has seen different dangerous diseases but most of them could be avoided if sewage systems and manholes should be covered properly.

Charrar Pind lies within the vicinity of defence and therefore the local government system along with the involvement of the federal government should take initiatives to tackle the problem faced by the people of Charrar Pind. Christian minorities are also a part of that area therefore their fundamental rights should be protected. However, change cannot come about till the Punjab government brings in the element of fiscal, political and administrative decentralization. The government should make sure that the local government bodies are given a mechanism through which they can install proper water, sanitation and sewerage facilities within the area.