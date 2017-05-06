Neglected herbal medicine industry

Usama Javed

Hafizabad

The herbal medicine is a billion-dollar industry and the world is gradually moving towards organic and herbal medicine as its use is completely harmless. However, in Pakistan herbal medicine industry is being neglected and policies of government are discouraging for the existing set-ups. Herbal medicines are also being used in production of allopathic medicines. Traditional and herbal medicines have been used for the treatment of general and some specific diseases across the country for years. According to reports, Pakistan has potential to earn over US$ 45 billion through export of herbal medicines, if granted permission to prepare medicines at local level. Authorities should take steps to utilize rich flora found in Pakistan’s northern region. Government should encourage local herbal medicine practitioners as proper treatment of this industry can also be helpful in boosting Pakistan’s economy. An international level research centre should also be established to ensure quality and explore new dimensions in herbal medicine research.