Negativity prevails at KSE

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

KSE 100 Index plunged once again by 431 points to close in red at 49527 levels on the last trading ses-sion of the week here on Friday. However, the market gained some of the losses of the last week and returned 2% on the last week’s closing to close at 49,527 points. According to Market analysts the participation of the investors remained thin as ADT and ADTV both posted a decline of 19% and 53% respectively. Foreign investors were net buyers during the first four days of the week with net FIPI clocking in at USD6.5million during the week, It may be noted that amid a low market volume of 208 million shares, the Power Cement ® was the volume leader of he day with a trade of 25 million shares to its credit. The other two volume leaders of the day were including Engro Polymer and World Call with trade volumes of 18 million and 15 million shares to their credit respectively. Meanwhile, among the noticeable stocks were including Shifa Int Hospitals Ltd, Abbot Laborato-ries, Thal limited, ICI Pakistan. and Jubilee Life Insurance co Ltd were the major gainers while Indus Dyeing, Bata (Pakistan), Kohinoor Textile, Colgate Palmolive, and Allied Rental Modaraba were the major losers in the benchmark KSE-100 this week.