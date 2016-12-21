Negative impact of smuggling in KP

Engr Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar

There are almost no multi-national companies working in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Even national banks manage KP affairs from other provinces. Brand-based companies like P&G, Shell, Sunsilk etc do not distribute or actively market their products in KP. Therefore, these companies also do not have manufacturing factories overhere. The reason for this exclusion is because of rampant smuggling. Cargo is imported to Afghanistan or Swat region, where the importers bypass the high taxes of Pakistan. The cargo is then smuggled into KP via FATA or PATA. The cargo is then transported via a highly complicated supply chain to southern Pakistan. Smuggling is highly lucrative as items that have high import taxes and custom duties are targeted, as they provide the best margins. To understand the amount of money that is involved in smuggling, consider this one example of smuggling cloth from Peshawar to Rawalpindi, via different transport methods. From Peshawar the cloth is transported by handicapped poor motorcyclists, who get paid per trip around Rs 3000. The Hayatabad police station receives 2 Lac rupees every day. The small team of custom officials manning the Peshawar station receives 1 Lac rupees daily. Besides these there are additional payments made for transporting to Nowshera, then Taxila and Rawalpindi. The negative impact of smuggling is obvious to the people of Peshawar and KP. Since cooperate organizations do not trust the safety of their brand and the complete return on their marketing efforts, therefore they do not work in KP. Therefore there are no jobs and most of the highly educated are leaving KP for other provinces. Similarly without professional organizations working in KP, the local companies cannot learn and improve their management. Banks and credit card companies are also not willing to work in KP, and therefore do not provide loans. All of which result in KP remaining backward region, with lower high-skilled and educated labour, while there are no jobs or high economic activities. Smuggling also increases crime and other negative societal problems. Therefore in my opinion, besides the need for reduced energy charges for industries whose savings will substitute the high transport cost of working in KP, the Government of KP and Pakistan need to actively work to end all types of smuggling in KP, FATA and PATA regions, to help promote industrialization and attract multinational organizations to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.