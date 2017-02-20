Need to work for national harmony stressed

Staff Reporter

Terror attacks by enemies of Pakistan have intensified the need for promotion of national harmony manifolds.

The speakers said while addressing the introductory session of a seminar ‘Engaging Pakistani communities for interfaith peace and security’, here on Monday.

An NGO, Faces Pakistan, will launch the project the next week in collaboration with Kingdom of Netherlands.

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Khalil Tahir Sandhu chaired the seminar while President Faces Pakistan Javed William, Secretary General Elaine Alam, Human Rights activists Rafia Alam and Aron Kumar also spoke on the occasion.

The participants in the seminar prayed for the martyrs of recent bomb blasts and observed one-minute silence for them.

Khalil Tahir Sandhu said, “In present scenario of terror attacks, the need for combined efforts and struggle without any discrimination of cast and creed has increased.” He said that our youth is a powerful force for change and their activism is on the rise, he added.

He said that peace and security are the basic rights for all and social media is the most effective communication tool, preferred by young generation to foster positive change in society, engaging Pakistani interfaith communities for promoting sustainable peace and security in the country.

He said that social media networks including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube have brought societal change in the world empowering people to unite, fighting corruption and ills of society including extremism and terrorism.

He said that we as a nation have drifted away from our cultural and social values, resulting in differences damaging our collective national interest.

President Faces Pakistan Javed William said that EPIC has been designed to promote religious harmony, tolerance and peace through social media engagements along with street theatres to engage laymen of different faiths.