Do we need student unions?

THE Senate, on Wednesday, passed a unanimous resolution for revival of student unions in educational institutions in the country, particularly, in colleges and universities. The resolution stated that student unions are building grounds for students to nurture themselves and actively become part of social, cultural and political process of their country.

The Senate might have its own reasons, perhaps legitimate too, for making demand for revival of student unions in educational institutions. It is true that quality of politics is deteriorating because of lack of experience and during times when there was no bar on student unions in educational institutions. Therefore, observation of the Upper House that student unions provide a sound basis for training of future politicians might be valid but we must also not forget reasons that led to banning of such activities in educational institutions. These unions made institutions hostage and even professional and technical institutions were badly affected by negative activities of these so-called student leaders. It is rightly believed that all political parties themselves were responsible for this state of affairs as their student wings resorted to violence and did not allow serious students to concentrate or pursue their studies. These unions were fully supported by political parties with money and protection to create disturbances in educational institutions and in cities. Instead of becoming student leaders with sound moral character setting example for others they indulged in all sorts of wrong-doings creating further polarisation in educational institutions. The Senate is proposing a code to guard against such a scenario but in a country where Constitution is not adhered to, who cares about the code?

