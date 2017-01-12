Need stressed for modernisation of examination system

Staff Reporter

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir has said that the university would adopt the latest examination management system according to the needs of modern age in order to provide maximum facilities to the students.

He said this during his visit to the Department of Examinations. Controller of Examinations Prof Dr Shahid Munir welcomed the Vice Chancellor while additional controllers Rauf Nawaz, Shahid Javed, deputy controllers and others were present on the occasion. On this occasion, Dr Shahid Munir presented a detailed briefing regarding functioning of various sections explaining work load, working dimensions and infrastructure of the Department of Examinations. Dr Zafar also presented strategic vision of Examinations Department.

Dr Zafar Mueen assured that the hardware for the Punjab University Examination Management Information System (PU EMIS) and all financial support would be provided to modernize the department. Addressing the meeting, Dr Zafar Mueen shared his vision to transform the memory based exam system to conceptual and knowledge based application examination, quality education and modern paper & curriculum designing that would be implemented.

He also focused on various projects including provision of UAN number, telephone exchange, installation of CCTV cameras and PUEMIS. Dr Zafar Mueen instructed to expedite the paper work of new PC-I for the construction of new state of the art examination halls, university auditoriums and allied services.

The VC showed his keen interest to finalize the PC-I within a month so that it could be presented before the CDWP in HEC to be added in the budget of fiscal year 2017-18. During his visit, the VC especially focused on the timely & rational payments/promotions/remuneration to the staff, quality of work and neatness & cleanliness of the offices & public places.

He emphasized that conducive environment resulted in more enthusiasm & commitments, productivity and efficiency. He met different people came there for their inquiries and showed satisfaction & gratuity upon the timely disposal of cases. Earlier, Prof Dr Shahid Munir briefed the Vice-Chancellor that the new PUEMIS will have salient features, enabling the candidates to submit their admission forms, rechecking forms, subject or centre change form, degree forms and degree verification forms thorough online access.