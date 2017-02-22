Need stressed for coordinated efforts to eradicate polio

Multan

Member Australian International Rotary club, Sussane Rea Wednesday stressed the need for coordinated efforts to eliminate polio virus.

Speaking at a seminar held in connection with polio eradication awareness at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA), she pointed out that a case of the crippling disease had surfaced in 2017 in Pakistan, but we were nearing to eliminate the disease from the country.

She informed that their organization along with Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation was working for rooting out the disease. The Member Australian International Rotary Club informed that Bill Gates Foundation funds 2 dollars with our one dollar for the eradication of polio from across the globe.

Appreciating both the organizations’ role in eliminating polio, MNSUA VC, Dr Asif Ali, said the service came under human rights umbrella and we should play our part as Muslim in the noble cause.

Representative World’s greatest Male, Salman Mubarak announced to make Rotaract Club consisting of MNSUA students to fight polio. Dean faculty of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences at MNSUA, Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad also spoke on the occasion. A large number of students and faculty members attended the seminar.—APP