Need stressed to educate people about human rights

Staff Reporter

There is a dire need to educate masses about human rights with an aim to promote peace and tolerance in the society.

Advocate Ziaul Ranjha said this while addressing the training on “Humanity, Altruism and Citizenship in Pakistan” held at Government College University (GCU) here on Tuesday.

He said that human rights must be made part of syllabus for creating awareness among people in this regard and all stakeholders must be engaged effectively for the purpose.

Political Analyst and Public Policy Advisor Salman Abid speaking on conflict management and youth engagement for social cohesion said that there was need to understand the diversity of youth.

Conflict management is about creating win-win situation he said and added that states do face conflicts, issues as it is a natural phenomenon but the focus should be to settle the problems.

He further said that enabling environment which gives opportunities was vital otherwise problems do persist.

Salman Abid said that a successful model of state was all about “State versus public participation”. He said there should be strong linkages between state, government and educational institutions.

Prof Dr Shahid Habib while sharing his views on the role of faculty in conflict management said that active participation of civil society was necessary besides holding debates to understand and address various issues. He said that effective mechanism to promote human rights was missing thing and added that academia and media role important in this regard.

Research could play a major role to understand the root cause of different problems, he added. Agha Baqir Hussain, speaking on career guidance and counselling of students said that character building was of high importance, adding that unfortunately the role of academia in this regard was not effective enough.