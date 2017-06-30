Need for sectarian harmony

CONTAINING sectarianism and promoting sectarian harmony was one of the points of National Action Plan against terrorism but rising incidents of sectarian attacks and spreading of hatred clearly show failure of government and authorities concerned in implementing this point in letter and in spirit. It is because of this reason that COAS Gen Qamar Bajwa met religious leaders representing different sects in a bid to seeking their cooperation in maintaining sectarian peace and harmony and then Interior Minister Ch. Nisar Ali Khan took notice of efforts aimed at destabilising the country through sectarian divide.

There can be no two opinions that Pakistan is currently facing immense challenges both at internal and external fronts requiring complete national unity and solidarity to address them and foil designs of our enemies. It is, however, regrettable that some elements are fully exploiting the uncertain political situation and are knowingly or unknowingly strengthening enemy hands by further polarising the society on sectarian lines. Unscrupulous elements are misusing the social media and indulging in propaganda campaign against different sects. It is all the more unfortunate that some elements are fanning sectarianism on the pretext of tension between Saudi Arabia and Iran. It is responsibility of every true Muslim to contribute his or her share in removing misgivings and promoting harmony in the ranks of Ummah so that it could face other challenges but we are making the job of the enemy easy by sowing seeds of hatred. The Interior Minister has directed the FIA Cyber Wing to take notice of such elements but so far its performance has not been up to the mark. The wing should associate experts to track down culprits, who should be dealt with iron hand to send a clear message that there is no escape for those operating behind the curtain. Sincere cooperation of Ulema is of utmost importance and therefore, high ups should have consultative sessions with them, conveying them in categorical terms that there would be zero tolerance for sectarianism.

