Need for safety of Mangrove forest highlighted

Staff Reporter

Experts have underlined importance of combined efforts to protect Mangrove forest ecosystem of Indus delta. Mangrove forest, at the Pakistani coastal line, played a pivotal role of protecting wall against Tsunami or cyclones.

Mangrove forest is one of the most important factors that keep the coasts safe from sea water. During the last few years two million mangrove saplings were planted along the Pakistani coasts. Pakistan owns one of the largest mangroves forest in the world.

Speakers at one-day workshop entitled ‘Ecosystem Based Disaster Risk Reduction and Climate Change Adaptation for Integrated Coastal Zone Management’ held at the Prof. Dr. Salimuzzaman Siddiqui Auditorium, ICCBS. Country Representative IUCN Pakistan Mahmood Akhtar Cheema said that the county could embrace positive change if we started working together. He said that only Pakistan Navy planted one million mangrove saplings along the coast of Sindh and Balochistan in six months, which is really a good sign for ecosystem.