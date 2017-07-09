Need to record Qatari prince

THE Joint Investigation Team (JIT), formed by the Supreme Court to probe allegations against Sharif family levelled in Panama Papers, is supposedly writing down its final report, which is due to be submitted to the apex court on Monday (July 10). However, the key element of the entire episode i.e. letters by Qatari Prince Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber al-Thani has remained untouched and this would obviously raise legitimate and genuine questions about quality of the justice to be meted out by the Supreme Court on the basis of a report being seen by the affected party as highly flawed and deficient.

The letters constitute the so-called money trail and the affected party believe their authentication would have thrown the entire case into the dustbin of the history but avoidance of the JIT to meet the Qatari Prince, who is willing to receive the team at his palace in Doha is not understandable. JIT is not a court but an investigating body and it ought to collect relevant evidence and information even if it means going somewhere and recording statements outside the Judicial Academy. If two members of the JIT could visit Dubai to collect evidence on one aspect of the case then there was absolutely no justification in not visiting Doha to record statement of the Prince. There are numerous precedents, rather it is a routine for courts to constitute special fact finding commissions to visit various places, gather evidence and record statements. Then the question arises as to why JIT is reluctant not to visit Doha when the other side is publicly making assurances of cooperation as required. Though there has been no word from the Prime Minister and members of his family so far but other PML(N) leaders have hinted that they would not accept the findings and decision based on them if statement of the Prince was not recorded. Why to make the report and proceedings of the apex court controversial when the option is there to record the Prince? Why to strengthen the general impression that we want the entire process to move into a particular direction?

