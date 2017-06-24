The need of Muslim unity

Back to 14 and 15 centuries, Muslims of the East had conquered three continents and reached at the gates of Vienna. Their alacrity was motivated by inability of European Christians to unite and stop them. Once again history is repeating itself albeit roles are reversed. Now it is Muslim nations that cannot unite to fend off Western domination and exterminate those political issues which are creating differences among them.

Civil wars, terrorism as well as hollow policies towards each other have stirred the entire Muslim world. Turkey is facing eternal and external issues, Syria has been destroyed by external intervention, there is civil war in Libya and same situation has annihilated Afghanistan. Muslim super power, Saudi Arabia has cut off its relations with brother country, Qatar, one of the most prosperous countries and Iran cannot settle her problems with other counties. Ironically, it is Pakistan, along with a few other OIC member counties, which can be called a moderate democratic country.

Being the only Muslim nuclear nation, Pakistan must play an active role to bring other Muslim leaders on the table for talk. Such drastic situation in which Muslims are dragged is detrimental not only for their own countries but for the whole Muslim world. Therefore, Pakistani government should not tilt towards any specific country rather maintain her bilateral relations with all Muslim countries and convince them not to repeat history which has reversed roles.

AISHA BINT NIAZ MORIO

Via email

