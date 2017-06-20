Need more libraries

Libraries play an important role for students to read and prepare for subjects when they are studying. Libraries are brilliant sources of learning for students. In Libraries collection of books, newspapers, tapes etc are kept for people to study but regrettably, in most of the areas in Balochistan students have no libraries where they can study in their free time.

Moreover, libraries play a pivotal role in the development of a country and we should be keen about promoting knowledge, education in the country. There is no doubt that libraries are needed for gaining knowledge but Government of Balochistan is least interested in establishing libraries in the province. Though this year education budget has been increased but still the tasks remain unfulfilled. If the Balochistan government wants development then it has to establish more libraries in the province.

MUNAJ GUL BALOCH

Turbat, Balochistan

