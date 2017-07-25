Need to legalise ‘life time’ appointments

Pakistan is perhaps the only country where self-serving ruling class has introduced several contemptuous modes and methods in the public sector organizations in respect of the recruitment and rehiring of their own boys or what we can proverbially blue- eyed boys. What a country where moralism, legalism, and constitutionalism like things never matter but what matters, it is one’s personal and public relationship. The glorious Quran condemns those who do not use faculty of mind.

Last week, I happened to come across a bunch of such retired Babas in the Islamabad Club, who perhaps retired some ten or fifteen years ago, so far they have got four or five time extensions in their contractual employment, enjoyed both hefty pension and enviable salary, and other perks and privileges, no liabilities on them because all their children are either in Pakistan working against lucrative slots or settled abroad, but even they were strategizing to get one more extension in the respective organizations. Indeed, this lust of office and avarice, undue protocol, pomp and show and wealth of these Babas would come to an end.

I happened to learn that these Babas were not workaholic, but allergic to work. Throughout their extensive career, they remained dogmatic, gaudy and well-versed in the art of flattery. Above all, their family members do not feel easy when they are at home, therefore, they want to see them die with their boots on and remain away from home to make lives of others working under them hellish, and not of family members. Their intentions, actions and contribution have not been enviable but even they would be given extension.

It is humbly suggested to legalise ‘life time’ appointments of the chosen few Babas who have physically, mentally and intellectually unenviable but want to die with their boots on and also causing irreparable loss to the organization where they are reemployed even after their retirement.

HASHIM ABRO

Islamabad

