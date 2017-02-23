Need for enhanced security in twin cities

TO cope with current security challenges especially in the wake of recent terrorist incidents in various parts of the country, Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan has ordered police and administration in Islamabad and Rawalpindi to enhance surveillance and employ scientific methods with improved intelligence coordination to avert any untoward incident.

Especially at a time when the country is about to host the 13th ECO Summit in the Capital on March 01, when heads of different state and government will be visiting the country, instructions of Interior Minister were need of the hour in order to thwart designs of our enemy which is trying to isolate Pakistan at the international level by portraying it a terrorist ridden country. We expect that necessary measures will be put in place with the cooperation of intelligence agencies in order to ensure smooth conduct of the regional summit which in fact will also send a strong signal to the outside world that despite some challenges, the country is capable to host mega events in a secured environment. In the current security situation, there is also need to make Islamabad safe city project fully functional on which millions of dollars were spent in order to make the Capital crime free. Reports keep appearing that most of the CCTV cameras installed under the project are not in working position. Besides concerns are also being expressed that those managing the project are not fair in their dealings. We, therefore, will urge Interior Minister who in fact has done a great work to take things towards improvement, to deploy honest, dedicated and capable police officer for efficient management of this excellent project. At the same time, we also expect him to pay attention towards other problems including that of traffic congestion. Islamabad police was given the directions to prepare a traffic management plan but no improvement is yet visible on the road.

