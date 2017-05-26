Need to enhance Pak-UK bilateral trade stressed

Lahore

A four member delegation arranged and coordinated by Trade Development Authority of Pakistan led by Chairman Pak-Britain Business Council (PBBC) Julian Hamilton Parns visited Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) and Pakistan Footwear Manufacturers Association (PFMA) respectively with a view to promote and enhance bilateral trade opportunities between Pakistan and Britain.

During the delegates meeting with the PCMEA members, it was observed that there is a huge scope of mutual trade opportunities exists in both the countries and exporters of each side should gain the benefits from the existing business opportunities. The delegates also visited Pakistan Footwear Manufacturers Association (PFMA) and had a meeting in context of exploring business opportunities from each others experiences.—PR