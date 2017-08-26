Need for educating people about human rights stressed

Salim Ahmed

There is a dire need to educate masses about human rights with an aim to promote peace and tolerance in the society.

Advocate Zia ul Ranjha said this while addressing the training on “Humanity, Altruism and Citizenship in Pakistan” held at Government College University (GCU). He said that human rights must be made part of syllabus for creating awareness among people in this regard and all stakeholders must be engaged effectively for this purpose. Political Analyst and Public Policy Advisor Salman Abid speaking on conflict management and youth engagement for social cohesion said that there was need to understand the diversity of youth.

Conflict management is about creating win-win situation he said and added that states do face conflicts, issues as it is a natural phenomenon but the focus should be to settle the problems.

He further said that enabling environment which gives opportunities was vital otherwise problems do persist. Salman Abid said that a successful model of state was all about “Sate versus public participation”. He said that there should be strong linkages between state, government and educational institutions.