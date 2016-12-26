Need-cum-merit based OGDCL scholarships

Staff Reporter

The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) in collaboration with Higher Education Commission (HEC) will award 25 need-cum-merit based scholarships worth 37 million to International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI). A launching ceremony for the announcement of the award of 260 scholarships to various universities was held at OGDCL on Sunday. Under this programme, OGDCL will provide half of the scholarships to the eight public sector engineering universities, whereas remaining will be awarded to Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) and IIUI in other disciplines during 2016/17.

Federal Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources, Mr. Shahid KhaqanAbbasi was the chief guest of the ceremony in connection with signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Rector IIUI Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, President IIUI, Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh, Managing Director OGDCL, Mr. Zahid Mir, and other IIUI officials attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that funds worth Rs. 141 million will be spent on the award of scholarships, adding that as many as 70 scholarships will be awarded for vocational training of poverty-stricken students.

Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed said on the occasion that solution to all problems in the country lies in promotion of education. He added that since the inception of HEC, more than 200000 scholarships have been awarded. The IIUI leadership appreciated the initiative and thanked OGDCL and HEC high ups for awarding scholarships to the university.