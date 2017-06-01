We need more cancer hospitals

We live in Swabi, KP, and we had to travel to Lahore to find treatment for my grandson Sameer, who is only two years old. He was diagnosed with cancer at Shaukat Khanum Hospital. This little boy’s resilience, as he fights Wilm’s Tumour (a type of cancer), gives all of us great courage to face this ordeal with perseverance. Sameer’s father had to leave his job to be with Sameer as he fights cancer. I pray to God every moment of everyday that Sameer defeats cancer and grows up to discover all the good things and happiness in life. Cancer is a cruel disease but it is curable. People like us can’t fight cancer alone. We need many other world class hospitals in Pakistan like Shaukat Khanum Hospital where the poor can find refuge.

Hafeeza Bibi

Swabi

