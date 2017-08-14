We need to bring down terrorism, not each other: Ahsan

Staff Reporter

Quetta

In the wake of a bomb last in Quetta on Saturday night, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has said that it was time for country’s political leaders to unite against terrorism instead of going after each other. “In the last four years, the government has broken the backbone of terrorists through military operations,” he said during a press conference in Quetta after chairing a meeting to review the security situation. “Some remaining terrorists are carrying out such cowardly attacks for the mere sake of their existence. However, they too will be wiped out and there won’t be such attacks anymore,” he added. “We’re in a state of war and need to be united internally. However, some political elements have been trying to weaken the country by creating internal rifts,” the minister remarked. “We have achieved great success through operations Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasaad and rendered many sacrifices for this purpose. It’s time that we unite to bring down terrorism instead of dragging each other down.” The interior minister said the enemy was cunning and had clear objectives. “The Centre will work with the provincial governments in the fight against terrorism,” he added. Iqbal said security personnel were on high alert and terrorists were surrounded. “They [terrorists] can’t escape and we will bring them to justice.”

