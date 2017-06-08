NED University to establish campus in Karachi Education City

Staff Reporter

Chairperson Sindh Board of Investment (SBI), Naheed Memon on Wednesday directed the officials concerned to take appropriate steps for allocation of land site in Karachi Education City to establish a campus of NED University of Engineering and Technology.

She said this while chairing a meeting with Vice Chancellor of NED University Dr. Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi and Director Planning and Projects Ashfaq Ahmed Khan at her office here, said a statement.

The Chairperson SBI observed that establishment of NED University campus in the Karachi Education City will further promote linkage between the educational institutions in the Education City.

She also said that the NED University will be able to work with more potential which will further boost the research in education and technology. Director Relation Sindh Board of Investment, Hassan Asghar Naqvi and other officials of the Board were also present.