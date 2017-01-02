Neagleria: Killer disease

Majid Haider

Balochi Bazar

Naegleria fowleri causes the disease primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM), a brain infection that leads to the destruction of brain tissue. In its early stages, symptoms of PAM may be similar to symptoms of bacterial meningitis. The initial symptoms may include headache, fever, nausea or vomiting. Later symptoms can include stiff neck, confusion, lack of attention to people and surroundings, loss of balance, seizure and hallucination. After start of symptoms, disease progresses rapidly and usually causes death within about 5 days.

As it has become clear that Naegleria is a lethal disease which is dispersal at an exponential rate. The disease has killed 11 people in Sindh including a girl in Karachi’s Orangi Town recently and the fatality rate of this hazardous disease has become 98%. I urge the government of Sindh and concerned health authorities to nip the evil in the bud, or else this deadly disease will become uncontrollable if not tackled timely.