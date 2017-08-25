NDU, NPC join hands to promote patriotism, Ideology of Pakistan in society

MoU signing ceremony at Aiwan-e-Quaid

Zubair Qureshi

National Defence University (NDU) and Nazriya Pakistan Council (NPC) have joined hands to boost efforts which will contribute to promoting and popularizing spirit of nationalism and patriotism in the citizens of Pakistan particularly youth. In this regard a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at the Aiwan-e-Quaid here in Fatima Jinnah Park on Thursday.

Director General ISSRA, NDU, Maj Gen Muhammad Samrez and Chairman of the NPC Dr Naeem Ghani represented their respective institutions at the MoU signing. Senior Vice Chairman of the NPC Mian Muhammad Javed, Executive Secretary NPC and Executive Editor of Pakistan Observer Gauhar Zahid Malik, Members of the NPC Executive Committee, Gen (R) Muhammad Tahir, Fareedullah Khan and officers from the NDU witnessed the MoU signing ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion Gen Samrez commended the efforts of the NPC in promoting Ideology of Pakistan and generating awareness about it in the youth. NPC is doing a noble job and I am sure its efforts will bear fruit and the sacrifices of the founders of Pakistan will not go waste. NPC, he further said, is taking forward the cause of Ideology of Pakistan to every forum and will succeed in its mission to make every citizen a patriot and a true Pakistani, said Gen Samrez.

Gen Samrez also spoke high of the Founder Chairman of the NPC late Mr Zahid Malik who founded the council and championed the cause of Ideology and patriotism.

Expressing his gratitude and welcoming the NDU team at the Aiwan-e-Quaid, NPC Chairman Dr Naeem Ghani said Pakistan was facing a number of internal and external threats, however, it goes to the credit of our brave armed forces that country’s defence is impregnable and future is bright.

Our forces are defending the geographical borders of the country while our people are the custodians of the ideological borders of the country, said Dr Ghani. He said love for country was a sacred trust which we need to cherish and transfer to our progeny. All segments of society, scholars, students, teachers and intellectuals are entrusted with this noble task to promote patriotism and nationalism in our young generation, said Dr Ghani.

Gen Tahir on the occasion briefed the guests about the vision, role and activities of the NPC. NPC organizes a number of events like recognizing heroes of Pakistan through talent award show every year, celebrating Pakistan Day, lectures, seminars, summer camps for the school children.

All this is done with the singular aim to promote and defend Ideology of Pakistan as envisioned by the Founding Chairman of the NPC, he said. Towards the end collective Fateha was led for the departed souls of the soldiers of Pakistan and the founder chairman of NPC Zahid Malik.