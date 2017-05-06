NDU delegation calls on Pak HC in Canada

Islamabad

A delegation of National Defence University (NDU), which is currently on foreign study tour to Canada, called on High Commissioner Tariq Azim Khan at the Pakistan High Commission.

Tariq Azim welcomed the delegation and said that the Commission’s top priority was to strengthen Pakistan-Canada relations and build positive image in the minds of Canadians about Pakistan, a press release received here from Ottawa said Friday. During the last one year, he informed that there had been significant improvement in bilateral political relations between the two countries.

He said that the volume of trade between the two countries had been doubled in the last year and reached the $1.4 billion figure.

“However, still there is a lot to do in this regard and we are reaching out to the Canadians for utilizing the existing true potential between the two countries,” he added.—DNA