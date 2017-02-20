NDMA to protect vulnerable, destitute from natural disasters

Islamabad

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is preparing a National Disaster Insurance Network to protect vulnerable, low-income communities from risk of natural disasters.

The framework would address the acute and often invisible challenges of rehabilitating affected communities in the aftermath of an extreme weather event.

‘The Government is committed to develop a more proactive approach to cope with these climate challenges, by putting effective ex-ante and ex-post disaster risk management measures in place’, an official of NDMA told APP.

Low income communities are more vulnerable to climate change because the severity of the impacts they face, is greater than their ability to respond and recover from these impacts.

Therefore, the Government is endeavouring to set up a national fund that has adequate resources locked in place before disaster strikes, whicy has the ability to disburse these resources quickly communities in need.

He informed that the project is being executed by NDMA in collaboration with Climate and Development Knowledge Network (CDKN) and the Munich Climate Insurance Initiative (MCII).

In the first phase of the ‘Developing a Disaster Insurance Framework for Pakistan’ project, MCII undertook a comprehensive review of existing hazard data, knowledge, and approaches in Pakistan on the management of natural hazard risks, he stated.

It reviewed existing national insurance funds worldwide and conducted an extensive stakeholder dialogue in the country that culminated in five possible Fund design options.

The focus of the first phase of project activity was on understanding, and assessing the risk profiles of the study areas, he further stated. This focus implied gathering, compiling, processing, and analysing exposure data of affected communities, and examining hazard patterns and their interrelationships, the official added.

As climate change continues to have a drastic and significant impact, expenses associated with large-scale disasters are likely to increase, hindering the achievement of national development goals.

He shared that affected communities often face potential losses of great magnitude which exacerbate the already fragile condition of these communities. Loss of productive assets, lost economic opportunity, deceased food, water and human security, are all pathways into deeper poverty.

To become more resilient, he informed, countries need to implement practical measures that will enhance their ability to recover from present ad future climate risks.

Governments play a leading role in developing risk management strategies designed specifically to protect vulnerable, low-income communities. So, a robust disaster risk management strategy needed to have at its core a strong social protection and financial inclusion component to protect vulnerable communities.

For the purpose, a total of 1410 households in Rawalpindi, Charsadda, Poonch, Ziarat and Tharparkar were surveyed to understand what the awareness level of the target communities was climate change and how they cope with the consequences of recurring floods and droughts on their lives and livelihoods.—APP