NDMA signs MoU with Lead Pakistan to cooperate in risks management

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Friday, signed an memorandum of understanding (MoU) with LEAD Pakistan entails cooperation in the field of capacity building, exchange knowledge and expertise, institutional strengthening and technical assistance for mainstreaming of climate change adaptation and DRR for vulnerable population; initiation and execution of joint projects and enhancing response capacity and awareness of children.

This MoU envisages institutional cooperation and will help establish long-term mutual collaboration between the two organizations. This MoU will serve as a leading approach to adaptation by encompassing current risks and uncertainties and fostering the adaptive capacity of the most vulnerable.

Chairman NDMA Lt. Gen Omar Mehmood Hyat and Chief Executive Officer LEAD Pakistan Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, signed the MoU. Speaking at the occasion, Lt. Gen Omar Mehmood Hyat said that in order to switch the role of children as victims of climate change and disasters, it is imperative that we focus on strengthening their capacity as active participants.