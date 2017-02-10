NDMA provides copter for snow covered Chitral

Islamabad

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on the request of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has provided a helicopter for rescue and relief activities in snow-covered District of Chitral.

According to a private news channel, the helicopter will be used for provision of tents, blankets, medicines, food and evacuation of patients from Golian, Astore Gorian and Yarkhunlast valleys of Chitral.

These valleys were cut off due to recent spell of heavy snow and need immediate relief assistance possible through air.

It was reported earlier that different roads in Chitral and Dir Upper have been blocked due to heavy snowfall and land sliding with rain also lashed out Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA.

The roads include Chitral-Boni, Chitral-Bamboret, Chitral-Garam Chishma and Chitral-Broghil have been blocked as scattered downpour and snowfall was recorded in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Fata that turned the weather further chilly.—APP