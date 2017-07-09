NDMA launches toolkit to make cities resilient and sustainable

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Saturday, launched the toolkit which would serve as guideline for the disaster managers to formulate effective response plans against heat wave related hazards. A regional toolkit targeted towards city governments to support heat wave management planning in Asian cities has been launched on Saturday.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Saturday, launched the toolkit during a Regional Workshop on ‘Heat wave Management Planning in Asian Cities’ here. Lt. General Omar Mahmood Hayat, Chairman NDMA was the chief guest of the event. Brigadier Mukhtar Ahmed, Member OPS NDMA, Anil Pokherel, DRR specialist from Nepal, Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, CEO LEAD Pakistan, Hammad Raza, and Manager CDKN along with regional, national and provincial stakeholders also attended the event.

Speaking during the event, Chairman NDMA Lt. General Omar Mahmood Hayat said that NDMA is committed to mainstream heatwave management in urban centers at national and regional level. ‘With the launch of this toolkit, we will now be able to identify context appropriate heat management and mitigation strategies along with institutional frameworks to enable effective implementation and look forward to working with downstream agencies and department for taking heatwave management to grass root levels in our cities’ he added.