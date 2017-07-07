NDMA issues monsoon season advisory

Skardu

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Thursday issued warning to all the districts of Gilgit Baltistan against expected floods during current monsoon season. Officials told APP that people should take precautionary measures as flooding water can create land sliding, mud sliding and avalanche. He said that Disaster Management Authority is fully aware of the situation with all the necessary requirements to cope with challenges during monsoon season.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner Rajanpur Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry said there was no flood in the district, however, water did enter the crop areas and a survey was in progress for an assessment of damage caused to crops. Talking to journalists here at the District Complex, he said there was no flood in the district at present, however, the district administration and all the concerned departments were ready to deal with any emergency situation. He said no house was damaged by the recent surge of water and no human loss was reported.

He said a survey of crop area was in progress and losses of farmers would be compensated. He said 37 motor boats besides mats, tents and other items have been received by the Punjab Disaster Management Authority to deal with flood like situation. He added that work on expansion of flood embankments was in progress which would be completed soon.