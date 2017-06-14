NDMA conference reviews national pre-monsoon preparedness

Muhammad Arshad

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) organized a Pre-Monsoon 2017 Preparedness Conference here with an aim to review preparatory efforts put in place at Federal, Provincial level for impending Monsoon Season and to harmonize all related provincial and departmental plans with respect to flood fighting, rescue, relief and post flood rehabilitation.

Conference was chaired by Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Omar Mahmood Hayat. Senior representatives of various Federal Ministries including Ministry of Communication, Ministry of Water & Power, Ministry of Railways.

FFC presented province wise vulnerable points needing special attention, policy for dam management NHA shared progress on preparatory efforts undertaken for various National Highways with focus on KKH, Gilgit-Skardu Road, Dir-Chitral Road, Rawalpindi-Murree-Muzaff-arabad Road, Manshera-Naran Road. Pakistan Army Engineers Directorate apprised the participants about Army’s preparedness measures to support of civil administration. UNOCHA shared resource capacities of UN agencies across Pakistan coordination mechanism.

Member Operations NDMA Brigadier Mukhtar Ahmed presented the salient of National Monsoon Contingency Response Directive-2017. He realistically identified the limitations of existing Response Mechanism within which all stakeholders have to operate. Shortfalls and impediments based on past experiences were also highlighted for improvement during coming monsoon season. Four Contingency Scenarios have been visualized by NDMA based on the Pre-Monsoon Forecast issued by Pakistan Metrological Department.

It was highlighted that Monsoon Season presents threat of Riverine Floods, Flash Floods, Urban Flooding and Glacier Lake Outburst Floods. The responsibility Matrix was also presented which defined the role of each department i.e. Federal Flood Commission, Provincial Irrigation Department being primarily responsible for Riverine, Flash Flood management while Municipal Corporations/ City Development Authorities / District Governments are responsible for Urban Flood Management. NDMA/PDMA and all other Line Departments / Organizations are responsible for Flood Fighting, Rescue, Relief, Reconstruction & Rehabilitation operations within respective domain. Armed forces are to be called for emergency response in Aid of Civil Administration as per Contingency Plans.

Chairman NDMA while thanking all participants hoped that NDMA’s Response Directive will provide guidance to all Disaster Management Authorities and relevant stakeholders for execution of respective contingency plans.