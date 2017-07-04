NDC to promote risk products in Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Karachi

National Data Consultant (Pvt) Ltd (NDC), an award-winning IT Services Provider to Banks and Financial Institutions in MEA, announced a partnership with Thomson Reuters to promote risk products in Pakistan.

Nadim Najjar, Managing Director, Middle East and North Africa, Thomson Reuters, said: Pakistan has a great economic potential to offer. The impact of globalization has made compliance and regulation topics of increasing importance throughout the country. Thomson Reuters provides leading regulatory and risk management solutions and we look forward to helping more customers in Pakistan to anticipate and manage risk and compliance.

Ammara Masood, CEO and President, NDC, pointed out that Thomson Reuters will provide customer support to NDC in order to ensure a seamless customer experience. NDC has facilitated the sale and implementation of Core Banking and other products at 11 Banks in Pakistan so far. The relationship that has evolved with these Banks puts NDC in a favorable position to sell complementary products to help the Banks meet market and regulatory requirements.

The partnership encompasses Thomson Reuters financial and risk portfolio primarily representing World Check; Enhanced Due Diligence; Compliance Learning and Market Data Feeds.