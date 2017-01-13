NCSW for increasing women reserve quota in parliament

Staff Reporter

National Commission on Status of Women (NCSW) has recommended to increase in women’s quota of reserved seats and consider modalities for direct election to women candidates. The commission recommended this in its Law and Policy Committee (L&PC) meeting held here on Thursday under chairmanship of Khawar Mumtaz, said a press release issued here.

The meeting discussed the Report of Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reform and Sindh Forced Conversion Law and lauded second interim report of Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms.

The commission recommended that the women’s full participation in the political process is essential for country’s development and that the provision of reserved seats is an interim measure till the time women can contest directly in the electoral process.

The NCSW further suggested that the provision of at least 10 percent turnout of women voters in polling stations and constituency to declare an election valid.

While representation of one woman candidate in each constituency across the country should be mandatory for representation in the National Assembly (NA).

The NCSW states that it should be made compulsory for all political parties that they should give at least 10 percent general seats tickets to women and 33 percent representation of women in all decision making bodies in political parties.

It was further recommended that elections results management system should be made on the basis of gender segregation, including that of rejected ballot papers.

The NCSW’s committee appreciated the Sindh Criminal Law (Protection of Minorities) Act 2015 that makes provisions for protection of persons against forced conversion.