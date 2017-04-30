NCHR asks govt to protect minority rights

Staff Reporter

The National Commission on Human Rights (NCHR) has directed the government to ensure the protection of minorities after the killing of an Ahmadi professor. The commission has also written a letter to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, urging it to protect the transgender community, who have been asked to leave Swat in two days.

NCHR Chairman retired Justice Ali Nawaz Chowhan said it was one of the government’s fundamental responsibilities to protect the rights of the minorities, particularly of groups that are marginalised and persecuted for their class or belief.

“Minorities are increasingly being targeted in Pakistan and unless their rights are unequivocally protected immediately, the problem will continue to escalate. Regardless of what religion one practices, as is enshrined in Article 20 of the 1973 Constitution, what is more relevant is that one’s life must be upheld independently of affiliation,” Mr Chowhan says in a press statement.

Tahira Malik is the third Ahmadi to be targeted during the last three weeks with a banned outfit claiming responsibility. “The government must take special and sincere steps to ensure the security of prominent members of minority communities,” the statement says.