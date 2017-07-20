NCHD to launch jail literacy, skill development projects

Staff Reporter

Chairperson National Commission for Human Development, former senator Razina Alam Khan has said that NCHD’s Jail Project is to be launched at large scale very soon which includes literacy drive , skill development and psycho therapy treatment of the prisoners. She was talking here today to the media persons after presenting NCHD Report on Jails to the President and Ombudsman.

She said, our special focus in this project would be to empower women and children through making them literate along with imparting a useful skill to earn livelihood after their release from prisons. We will reach out to the families of prisoners and the society to provide space and respect to the prisoners after the completion of their terms in jails by removing the stigmas on them and accept them in their families by treating them as normal citizens, she informed.

The President had directed NCHD to work in the jails and impart education to the children who are spending their lives in jails along with their mothers, enabling them to come out of trauma and complexes of life in future, she further informed.