NC to defend Article 35A in SC: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar

Saying that National Conference is in touch with top legal luminaries of the country with a view to engage a counsel and contest Article 35A in the Supreme Court as a private party, Working President Omar Abdullah on Sunday observed that the PDP led Jammu and Kashmir government cannot be trusted on this crucial and sensitive issue that relates to identity, dignity and existence of people of the State.

“We won’t let Article 35A to go at the strength and commitment of the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh”, Omar Abdullah asserted while addressing NC rally at Poonch, adding that the machinations of the BJP to repeal this proviso through judicial process will not be allowed to succeed.

Apparently referring to weak defense being put up by the PDP-BJP government in its counter in the apex court, the Working President said that both the coalition partners were using Article 35A as per their specific agendas.

“While the BJP is playing to galleries across the country by whipping up passions on this issue, the PDP is trying to involve the defenders of Article 35A by pretending to be serious in safeguarding this constitutional guarantee.

“We just can’t trust the PDP, as lust for remaining glued to power may make Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to give up and compromise with the interests of the people”, he said and elaborated that National Conference is in talks with best available lawyers to defend the case as a private party, representing the people.

He cautioned against the conspiracies being hatched by the BJP to dispense with Article 370 and Article 35A as per their well stitched strategy.

However, he reiterated the resolve of the people, irrespective of caste, creed, region or religion to thwart all these conspiracies.—RK