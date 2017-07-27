NBP’s president appointment challenged

Zubair Qureshi

Islamabad

A petition has been filed in the Islamabad High Court by All Pakistan NBP Officers Association challenging the appointment of Mr Saeed Ahmed as President/CEO of the National Bank of Pakistan on grounds of being dual national, inexperienced and charged in money laundering.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of the IHC while hearing in this petition here on Wednesday issued notices to the federal government and the respondent Saeed Ahmed. APNOA through Chairman Rao Muhammad Taufiq has cited federation of Pakistan through prime minister, finance minister Ishaq Dar, Secretary Finance, Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Director General (DG) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and President/ CEO NBP Saeed Ahmed as respondents.