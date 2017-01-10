NBP supports knowledge based activities, projects

Staff Reporter

National Bank of Pakistan is proud to be part of noble cause initiated by the national institutions like National Police Bureau; this was stated by President Syed Ahmed Iqbal Ashraf while inaugurating renovated library of National Police Bureau in Islamabad. President NBP further said that NBP always supports knowledge based activities throughout the country.

The Director General National Police Bureau (NPB) Mr. Iqbal Mahmood and Director National Public Safety Commission Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam paid word of thanks to NBP President for financial support to renovate NPB Library which is a great source of knowledge. Mr. Farooq Hasan Regional Head NBP Federal Capital Region was also present at the occasion along with other Bank and NPB officials at the venue.