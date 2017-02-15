NBP signs home remittance agreement with U Remit

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Tremendous growth in the area of home remittances and establishment of new remittance corridors in the US, UK, Pacific and Far East calls for proactive approach and the capacity to grasp the emerging developments worldwide. Global Home Remittances Management Group has always responded to this call in a timely manner by continually increasing its overseas representation during the last five years.

NBP now has the fastest growing overseas correspondent base for home remittances and in a very short span of time, the Group has made alliances with almost all leading exchange houses and money transfer companies including financial institutions that have been using our trusted and streamlined services in order to facilitate overseas Pakistanis across the globe. Keeping its reputation of forming alliances with world’s leading banks/financial institutions/money service business, the Group has recently signed home remittance agreement with Canada-based U Remit International Corp.