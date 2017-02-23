NBP Rs22.8b profit recorded

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Board of Directors (BoD) of National Bank of Pakistan (Bank) while approving the financial statements of the Bank for the year ended December 31, 2016, recommended cash dividend of Rs. 7.5 per share for the year which translates into payout ratio of 78 % (after statutory reserve allocation).

For year 2016, the Bank reported highest ever performance numbers in its history, maintaining its leading position amongst the peers. Outstanding growth during the year was achieved both in financial performance and financial position of the Bank. After-tax profit for the year 2016 amounted Rs. 22.8 billion i.e. 18% up against Rs. 19.2 billion of 2015. This translates into earnings per share of Rs. 10.69 compared to Rs. 9.03 of 2015.

Despite a generally difficult year with downward trends for the banking industry on account of reduction in discount rate and lower exchange arbitrage opportunities, the Bank recorded a growth of Rs. 3.9 billion i.e. 12% in pre-tax profit which amounted to Rs. 37.1 billion in 2016. Pre-tax and after-tax return on equity were 31.5% and 19.3% (2015: 29.3% and 17%) respectively.