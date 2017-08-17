NBP to promote PM Youth Loan Scheme in Balochistan

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

National Bank of Pakistan focusing on promoting Prime Minister’s scheme for youth loan in the province of Balochistan.

In this respect Saeed Ahmad, President and CEO of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) visited the bank’s regional office and branches in Quetta to participate in town hall meetings, while also addressing a gathering of local businessmen at Quetta Chamber of Commerce. Highlighting NBP’s role in the development of Balochistan, Saeed Ahmad assured the members that the problems of the banking sector are his topmost priority and will be catered to at the earliest.

The effective meeting showcased that additional promotion of the Prime Minister Youth Business loan scheme will allow Baluchistan’s youth to tackle challenges at an individual, community and national level. The introduction of SME’s, Islamic Banking and other financial products was encouraged along with the provision of interest-free loans for the farmers to curb the issue of increasing unemployment in the province.

Speaking on the occasion, Saeed Ahmad, President, NBP, said: “It was a long time when I visited Quetta but am now committed to pay more regular and special visits to Quetta. Keeping in view the need for digitization of financial services, our plan is to introduce a system in the upcoming months to allow to pay their utility bills and challans for other services through mobile app. Moreover, we aim to link an ATM network to the system to provide our customers with more safety and comfort.” “NBP will continue to play its part of in Balochistan, especially in case of issuing loans and will leave no stone unturned to address issues presented to me by the management of the chamber for our clients.” He further added.