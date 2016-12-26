NBP, Mastercard sign card issuance agreement

Karachi

In continuation of National Bank of Pakistan’s (NBP) journeyfor embracing the future banking, NBP signed an agreement with one of the world’s most distinguished card brands “MasterCard”.

SEVP/GroupChief Mr. Mudassir H. Khan signed the agreement with MasterCard Country Head of Pakistan & Afghanistan – Aurangzeb Khan, in the presence of senior officials including Mr. Azfar Jamal – EVP/Head-Payment Services, Mr. Aasim Akhtar – EVP/Head of Network Planning & Service Quality, Mr. Shahid Razzak – SVP/Head of ATFT IT, Mr. Zohaib Ali Khan – VP/Head of Mobile Financial Servicesand Mr. Nabeel Ahmed VP Business Development MasterCard.

Mr. Mudassirappreciated the NBP team responsible for spearheading this partnership andemphasized that digital disruption was shaping the future for banking. He added that NBP is cognizant of the future banking needs and NBP has embarked upon various technology initiatives aimed towards provision of multiple delivery channels; and this agreement is part of the journey of providing best in class products.

Speaking at the occasion Mr. Azfar Jamal stated thatsigning with MasterCard was an important milestone for NBP, as it would further provide NBP account holders choice of leading card schemes based on their unique transactional requirements.

Mr. Aurangzeb Khan from MasterCard on behalf of the MasterCard management conveyed their excitement of entering into an alliance with NBP, which is the largest government bank in Pakistan. He added that Pakistan is a key emerging market for MasterCard and they will remain focused on driving the adoption of electronic payment solutions in the local market, as now MasterCard is not only providing the plastic based products in Pakistan but also mobile solutions by the brand of MasterPass.—PR