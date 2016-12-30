NBP makes significant strides in PMYBL scheme

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

Loan disbursements of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) under the Prime Minister Youth Business Loan (PMYBL) scheme rose to approximately Rs.15 billion with total number of borrowers exceeding 14,700 by December, 28 2016.

“NBP effectively improved its internal processes for disbursement, and as a result we have witnessed significant growth in loan figures disburse under the PMYBL scheme,” said the NBP spokesperson. “Last year, the total portfolio of PMYBL Scheme of NBP was Rs. 6.25 billion and the total numbers of borrowers were 6,791.This year with 140 % increase in loan portfolio size, a significant and impressive growth is witness in PMYBL scheme roll out through NBP.