NBP becomes a constituent of FTSE4GOOD Index Series

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), following its successful assessment by the FTSE International Organization, has been included as a constituent of the Financial Times Stock Exchange4Good (FTSE4Good) Index Series, which assesses listed companies in terms of their environmental and social performance.

The inclusion of NBP in the FTSE4Good international index demonstrates that the Bank, along with its business activity, is also highly aware of environmental and social issues. At the same time, its inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index strongly motivates the bank to strengthen its presence in the field of Corporate Responsibility across Pakistan. FTSE Russell, global index provider, confirmed that National Bank of Pakistan has been independently assessed according to the FTSE4Good criteria, and has satisfied the requirements to become a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series.

Speaking on this auspicious occasion, Saeed Ahmad, President and CEO, NBP, said: “After years of commitment to enhancing management and social responsibility, we are proud that our sustainable banking efforts have been rewarded with a position in the FTSE4Good Index Series. This recognition reflects the work carried out over the past few years to make NBP one of the best and most responsibly managed companies. Joining the index is recognition of our work and helps us to continue down this path we have begun,”

“As a new entrant to the index, we landed as one of the best banks in the banking industry, which includes over 130 banks worldwide.” He further added.

Created by the FTSE Russell (the trading name of FTSE International Limited and Frank Russell Company), the FTSE4Good Index Series is designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices.

The FTSE4Good indices are used by a wide variety of market participants to create and assess responsible investment funds and other products.

Companies in the FTSE4Good Index Series have met stringent environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria, and are positioned to capitalize on the benefits of responsible business practice.

The ESG criteria are based only on publicly available data, and in assessing ESG practice FTSE Russell does not accept data or information privately provided by companies. This improves the credibility of data and enhances transparency across the market.