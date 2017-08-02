NBF has been working on mission for promotion of book culture

Staff Reporter

National Book Foundation (NBF) has been working on its mission of promotion of book culture, inculcation of book reading habit and dissemination of knowledge for last many years. In continuation of its book promotion culture activities, free children summer book club is running on regular basis and this year also continued in NBF Islamabad on daily basis from 10:30 AM to 1:00 PM.

On a routine basis, everyday a prominent figure from actives walk if life attends this event as a chief guest. On yesterday, wife of Ambassador of Portugal, Mrs. Gloria Sabido Costa was the chief guest here who came with her children and visited NBF particularly, “Portugal Corner”. The NBF Book Ambassador, Mr. Asif Noor and other dignitaries also attended and visited this high esteemed organization.

The wife of Ambassador of Portugal appreciated the ongoing recreational and literary activities of NBF. They took part in the activities set for children in the Free Children Summer Book Club along with her kids. “This Children Summer Book Club will propagate and help in promotion of book culture especially in our children and young generation.” She expressed her views during attending the event.

The links School’s children sang a few English songs including peace song and “I love you, you love me we are happy family”. She also took keen interest in this activity and sang songs with other children.