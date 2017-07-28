NBF continues to entertain childern of twin cities

The fascinating activities of Book Club at the main auditorium of National Book Foundation (NBF) continues to entertain the children from twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The Summer Book Club was started by National Book Foundation (NBF) on July 11 in presence of Federal Secretary for National History and Literary Heritage (NHLH) Division, Engineer Aamir Hasan, Managing Director, NBF, Dr Inam-ul-Haq Javed and other officials.

Talking to APP, Managing Director, NBF, Dr Inam-ul-Haq Javed said, the foundation has been arranging Summer Book Club from the last five consecutive years successfully and has received overwhelming response this year too.

He said NBF always carrying out different activities for enhancement of book reading culture among the children.

This free Summer Book Club, featuring number of colourful book related activities including book reading sessions, crafts learning and question and answer sessions, is arranged for the children every year to provide them a platform where they can learn variety of crafts and gain practical knowledge, he said.

These activities are extremely useful for physical and mental nourishment of the children,he further added.

This Summer Book Club will serve as a treat for those children who are unable to attend expensive summer camps being arranged by different private schools, he added.

Dr Inam-ul-Haq Javed urged the parents to send their children to this free Summer Book Club so that the children can remain in touch with academic activities, learn crafts and gain maximum knowledge.

The students from different educational institutions including Beacon House, Bahria School, Model School, City School, Muslim Grammer School and Sir Syed School are participating in the Summer Book Club activities.

The Summer Book Club activities include Story Telling, Book Reading Sessions, Question Answer Sessions and Art Work and will conclude on August 10. Students are being given snacks during the time.—APP

