Nazar Gondal departs PPP joins PTI

Nathia Gali

Former federal minister and a senior member of the Pakistan People’s Party Nazar Mohammad Gondal announced to join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Tuesday. While talking to media here PTI Chief Imran Khan, flanked by the former PPP leader, said that along with the old PPP members (who are joining the PTI) a new Pakistan would be formed.

The PTI Chairman welcomed the leader into the party fold. Nazar Gondal on the occasion said that with a heavy heart he has bid farewell to the PPP.

Imran Khan said that many members of the PML-N wanted to join his party but could not due to fear of reaction. Nazar formerly served as a Federal Minister for Capital Administration & Development. Gondal is the third PPP leader to join the PTI recently.

Earlier, Noor Alam Khan, who is a close aide of Asif Zardari, and former federal minister Firdous Ashiq Awan joined PTI on May 23rd and 30 respectively.—INP