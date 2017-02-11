Nayeem Khan under house arest

Srinagar

National Front chairman Nayeem Ahmad Khan was put under house arrest by the authorities on Thursday. A spokesman of his outfit said a large contingent of police was deployed outside his house on Wednesday evening and Khan was informed that he would not be allowed to move out of his house. Spokesperson has strongly condemned Nayeem Khan’s illegal detention saying he is being kept under captivity every now and then. Kashmir has turned in a place where no law does exist.

“The government presumes that by chocking political space to resistance leaders will help them to crush the movement for right to self determination.

The fact of the matter is that this is people’s movement nourished by the blood of thousands of Kashmiris,” NF spokesman said.—KR