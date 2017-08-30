Nayatel all set to turn Bahria Enclave into Smart City

Our Correspondent

Islamabad

Nayatel, the pioneer of ultra broadband and HD Cable TV over fiber to the home (FTTH) network in Pakistan, is all set to turn Bahria Enclave Islamabad into a Smart City.

In a contract signing ceremony held at Bahria Enclave, Islamabad on Tuesday, Wahaj us Siraj, CEO, Nayatel and Ms. Saira Pervez Khan, Executive Director, Bahria Enclave Islamabad, mutually agreed to transform Bahria Enclave Islamabad into the most modern fiber connected city.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Saira Pervez Khan said:

“The world today has become a global village and the need for latest technology is increasing day by day. We, at Bahria Enclave Islamabad, want to provide our residents with the fastest and most reliable telecom services. There is no doubt that the collaboration between us and Nayatel will definitely bring joy for the residents of Bahria Enclave Islamabad as we want to provide them with top quality services.”

Mr. Wahaj us Siraj highlighted the need of turning Pakistan as a vibrant economy through information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure and said.