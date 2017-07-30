Nawaz’s picture removed from airport, name from NA website

Staff Reporter

Nawaz Sharif’s picture has also been removed from the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi after being disqualified by the supreme court from holding public office in a landmark decision on the Panama Papers case. Following the apex court verdict, the Election Commission of Pakistan issued a notification disqualifying Nawaz Sharif as a member of the National Assembly.

NA-120 the constituency from where Nawaz Sharif was elected in 2013 General Election is no longer listed on the National Assembly website. The name of Nawaz Sharif has also been removed from the website of the National Assembly of Pakistan. The former prime minister’s name has been removed from the list of members available on the National Assembly’s website. The constituency (NA-120) from where he was elected is also not listed.